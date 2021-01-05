CLOVERPORT — Pauline S. (Redder) Dejarnette, 83 of Cloverport, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 29th, 2020, at Oakwood Assisted Living in Tell City, Indiana. Mrs. Dejarnette was born in Cloverport, on May 24th, 1937, to the late Bethel Frank and Sherman Sanders.
Pauline was of the Methodist faith and was a homemaker. She enjoyed playing and watching golf. Pauline loved sports, especially UK and the Dodgers. She valued and family and friends greatly and enjoyed when she got to talk with them.
Pauline reunited with her husband, Raymond Dejarnette; parents; brother, Muriel Sanders and sister, Mary Ellen Sanders in heaven.
She leaves to cherish her memory her nephews, JJ Sanders (Gwenn) of Cloverport, and John Sanders (Patsy) of Kingman, Kansas, and a sister in law, JoeAnn Sanders.
Graveside services was held Saturday, Jan. 2nd, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Cloverport Cemetery.
Cloverport Funeral Home is honored to be of service to the Dejarnette family.
Commented