GREENVILLE — Pauline Stanley, 80, of Depoy died.
Survivors: her four children, James McCoy Stanley Jr., Tina Pauline (Jack) Wood, Daphne Elaine (Neal) Glover, and Anthony Woodrow Stanley.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday February 12 at Gary’s Funeral in Greenville. Burial will be held at Oak Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m on Friday and from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Saturday morning at Gary’s Funeral Home.
Online condolences to the family may be made at www.garysfuneralhome.net.
