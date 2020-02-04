LOUISVILLE — Pearlie Mae Arnold, 85, formerly of Horse Branch, passed away Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Louisville. She was born in the Horse Branch Community of Ohio County on May 21, 1934. She was the daughter of the late Charlie Lynch and Addie Pearl Pennington Lynch. She was preceded in death by her husband, Junior Lee Arnold in 2002.
Survivors include her sons, Larry Arnold (Janet) and Clifton Arnold (Melissa); daughters Patricia Cundiff and Melissa McCauley (Shawn); 13 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Burial will follow in Mt. Vernon Cemetery near Dundee. Friends may visit with the family from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, and from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
