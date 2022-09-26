Pearline Crawford Evans, 96, of Owensboro died on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. She was born in Daviess County on Jan. 19, 1926, to the late Fred Crawford and Eller Kassinger Crawford. Pearl had attended Mt. Moriah Baptist Church. She worked for General Electric, Kenrad, Kentron and retired from Kentucky Electronics. Pearl loved to fish, work in her flowers, cook and spoil her dog, Ringer.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Lilly and Ann; and a son, Kenneth Lyle Graves on July 14, 2022.
Survivors include her husband of 62 years, Alton Ray Evans; grandchildren, Darin Graves (Tamara), Kim Johnson (Mickey), and Chris Graves; and a sister, Joann Ray.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28 at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Mt. Moriah Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon until the time of the service Wednesday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory.
