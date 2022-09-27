Pearline Crawford Evans, 96, of Owensboro died Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. She was born in Daviess County Jan. 19, 1926, to the late Fred Crawford and Eller Kassinger Crawford. Pearl attended Mt. Moriah Baptist Church. She worked for General Electric, Kenrad, Kentron, and retired from Kentucky Electronics. Pearl loved to fish, work in her flowers, cook, and spoil her dog, Ringer.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Lilly and Ann, and a son, Kenneth Lyle Graves, July 14, 2022.
Survivors include her husband of 62 years, Alton Ray Evans; grandchildren, Darin Graves (Tamara), Kim Johnson (Mickey), and Chris Graves; and a sister, Joann Ray.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Mt. Moriah Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
