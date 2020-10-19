GREENVILLE — Peggie Marie Mannahan, 63, of Greenville, died Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at 5:20 p.m. at her residence. She was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include sister, Patty Sue Jones; and brother, James Mannahan Jr.
Service: 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at Gary’s Funeral Home in Greenville. Burial: Greens Chapel Church Cemetery. Visitation: From 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at Gary’s Funeral Home in Greenville. Attendees are required to wear masks and capacity for both visitation and the funeral will be limited.
