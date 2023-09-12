DUNMOR — Peggie “Mom Peg” Sue Jarvis Kimmel, 65, of Dunmor (Lake Malone), passed away peacefully Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, at her home. She was born Jan. 12, 1958, in Muhlenberg County. She retired from Logan Aluminum and enjoyed her retirement on the lake or spending time with her “Lil Miss Kallen.”
She was preceded in death by her father, Cecil Jarvis, and mother-in-law, Barbara Kimmel.
She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Rodney Kimmel; son, Clayton (Jillian) Kimmel; granddaughter, Kallen Leigh Kimmel; mother, Patsy Piper Jarvis; sister, Kim (Darrell) Locke; brother, Curtis Jarvis; father-in-law, Gene Kimmel; sister-in-law, Teresa (Gary) Stevens; brother-in-law, Todd (Jenn) Kimmel; and several nieces and nephews.
The funerals service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, at Tucker Beechmont Funeral Home, with Bro. Ron Noffsinger officiating. Burial will follow in Dunmor Cemetery. Visitation is 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
