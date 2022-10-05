Peggy Ann Lamm, 65, of Philpot, died Saturday, October 1, 2022, at her home. She worked for the Ursuline Nuns at Mount St. Joseph and attended Curdsville Baptist Church.
Survivors: daughter, Jennifer M. Vowels; son, Jeremy T. Vowels; sister, Charlene Donahue; and brother, William Terry Donahue.
Service: Noon Thursday, October 6, 2022, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Yellow Creek Cemetery, Owensboro. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy: Family of Peggy Lamm.
