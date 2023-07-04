Peggy Ann (Logsdon) Craft, 81, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, June 30, 2023, at Hermitage Care and Rehabilitation Center. She was born May 30, 1942, in Owensboro to the late Sherman and Louise Logsdon. Peggy was a member of Christ Community Church. She enjoyed family gatherings, collecting things, traveling, reading, dancing, and country music. Peggy also loved her shows, especially old westerns and crime shows like NCIS. She was loving, giving, and cherished her only child and grandchildren more than anything.
In addition to her parents, Peggy was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Edward Craft, and a grandson, Carl Ray Miller.
She is survived by her daughter, Carla Johnston; sisters, Judy Critcheloe (J.T.), Janis Booker (Joe), and Sharon Powers (J.R.); granddaughter, Susan Miller Phillips (Peyton); and great-granddaughter, Jasmin Buchanan.
The funeral service for Peggy will be 2 p.m. Friday, July 7, 2023, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow in Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation is 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday and noon until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences for the family of Peggy may be left at www.glenncares.com.
