KINGSWOOD — Peggy Ann Moore, 82, of Kingswood, died Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at Hardinsburg Nursing and Rehab Center. She was a homemaker.
Survivors: husband, Edwin “Sam” Moore; sons, Greg Moore, Carroll Moore, Steve Moore, Kenny Moore, and Chris Moore; brother, Eddie Drane; and sister, Nancy Lucas.
Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: Fairview Cemetery, SeRee. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Monday and 8:30 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
