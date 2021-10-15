Peggy Ann Rogers, 86, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. She was born Aug. 9, 1935, in Hancock County to the late William Ivory and Doris Swihart Bruner. Peggy enjoyed antiquing and crafting.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Chester V. Rogers, in 2012; and a grandson, Austin Franklin Rogers.
She is survived by a son, Steve Rogers (Pam); daughter Glenda Welsh; grandchildren Alicia Margaret Welsh, Kristie Welsh Nance, Chance Vernue Rogers and
Dalton Steven Rogers; brother William Darrell Bruner; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Saturday in Memory Gardens Cemetery in Hawesville.
James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
