Peggy Boling Brantley, 70, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, Mar. 6, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born Aug. 26, 1952, in Daviess County to the late Richard and Mary Ashworth Boling. Peggy was a homemaker and attended Bellevue Baptist Church. She was a past president of Thruston playground and a member of the Goel Chapter of the Eastern Star. She loved attending her grandchildren’s sporting events, riding motorcycles with her husband, Ron, and friends and going out to eat and playing cards with friends.
Peggy was also preceded in death by her husband, Ron Brantley, Feb. 4, 2018, and her brother, Thomas Mickey Boling, in 1968.
Surviving are her daughter, Micki Howard and husband, Scott, of Owensboro; three grandchildren, Trevor, Kendall, and Madison Howard; two sisters, Susan Kirby and Terri Taylor and husband, Paul, of Owensboro; brother, Todd Boling and wife, Julia, of Owensboro; several nieces and nephews; extended family members, including an aunt, Dortha Boling of Hawesville and a cousin, Carol Williams of Hawesville; a brother-in-law, Mike Brantley (Lisa); and a sister-in-law, Judith Parr.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, Mar. 8, 2023, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory with entombment following in Owensboro Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Shriners Children’s Hospital, Lexington, 110 Conn Terrace, Lexington, KY 40508.
Memories and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
Commented