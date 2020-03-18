Peggy Braden Daniel, 83, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Signature Healthcare Hillcrest. She was born in Utica to the late Charles and Lola DeMoss Braden.
Peggy retired from Modern Welding after 39 years of service. She was a long-time and active member of Ridgewood Baptist Church. Peggy was a “puppy-lover” who enjoyed gardening, fishing and traveling, especially trips to visit children and grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl “Tommy” Daniel, in 2019; her former husband, Robert Johnson, in 2003; and a brother, Jackie Braden, in 2020.
Peggy is survived by a son, Rob Johnson (Kim) of Columbia, South Carolina; daughters Kay Bright (Steve) of Owensboro and Danetta Hopewell (Sammy) of Bartow, Florida; grandchildren Jeremy Winters, Janie Hopewell, Madison Bright, Braden Johnson and Richie Bright; great-grandchildren Tyler Winters, Isabella Aguilar and Nolan Aguilar; an aunt, Wanda Faye Heifner of Hartford; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, the funeral arrangements for Peggy will be private. Burial will be at Elmwood Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Owensboro Humane Society, 3101 W. Second St., Owensboro, KY 42301 or Daviess County Animal Shelter, 2620 Highway 81, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and condolences for the family of Peggy Braden Daniel may be shared at www.glenncares.com.
Commented