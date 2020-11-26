BEAVER DAM — Peggy Bradley Boaz, 70, passed away Nov. 24, 2020, in Owensboro. She was born Sept. 11, 1950, daughter of the late L.P. “Bud” and Rowena Bumgarner “Bunny” Bradley. Peggy was a member of Beaver Dam Baptist Church. She touched the lives of many students as a retired English teacher, having taught at Ohio County High School for more than 30 years.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gene DeWitt Boaz.
Survivors include her son and his fiancé, Bradley Boaz (Ashley Stanley); brother Jerry Bradley (Pam); and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Due to new COVID-19 restrictions, private services will be held by Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam and burial in Sunnyside Cemetery.
