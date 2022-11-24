Peggy Carol Marksberry, of Utica, passed away Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at her home. The Troy, Ohio native was born September 9, 1956, to the late Gene and Sarah Marksberry. Peggy was an expert in unconditional love. She was kind, forgiving, generous, and big-hearted, caring for all those who crossed her path. Peggy enjoyed gardening and astrology, as well as being outdoors and fishing on her pontoon boat.
In addition to her parents, Peggy also was preceded in death by her husband, Mark Hunter, in 2010; two daughters, Julie and Jessica Harrison; and brothers, Ronnie and Steve Marksberry.
Survivors include her two sisters, Sandy Marksberry and Jennifer Fulkerson (Eddie); stepson, Austin Hunter (Alisha Russellburg); three grandchildren, Leon and Nathaniel Hunter and Xavier Storms; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Arrangements for Peggy Marksberry are private. The family will have a memorial service at a later date.
Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Huntington’s Disease Society of America 505 Eighth Ave., Suite 902, New York, NY 10018 or www.hdsa.org.
Condolences and memories for Peggy’s family may be left at www.glenncares.com.
