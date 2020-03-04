GLASGOW — Peggy Eaton Hendry, 72, of Glasgow, formerly of McLean County, passed away Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Greenview Regional Hospital in Bowling Green. She was born April 20, 1947, in McLean County to the late Harold Eaton and Martine White Powell. Peggy had worked as a dental technician and was of the Methodist faith. She was a great lover of animals and was quite the jokester. Peggy was loved by her family and friends, and as a family member said, “She was truly special, and we are all better for having had her in our lives.”
Peggy was preceded in death by her two daughters in infancy, Sandra and Brenda Hendry; a brother, Thomas W. Eaton; and a grandmother, Edythe White.
Surviving are her companion, Paul Watson of Glasgow; two sisters, Nancy Bates (Junior) of Island and Rebecca Eaton Gann of Owensboro; several nieces and nephews including Robin Stratton of Calhoun and Toni Ray of Sacramento; great and great-great-nieces and nephews; several cousins including Sheila Payne of Livermore; and two aunts, Opal Hammock of Calhoun and Doreen Carroll of S. Carrolton.
Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, in the chapel of Rosehill Cemetery.
Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children, St. Jude’s Research Hospital for Children or Owensboro-Daviess County Humane Society. Memories and condolences to the family of Peggy Hendry can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
