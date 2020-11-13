LEXINGTON — Peggy Edge, 72, of Lexington, died March 17, 2020, at her home. She was a retired school teacher, having taught in both Daviess County and Ohio County school systems. She was a member of Fordsville Baptist Church. Peggy was preceded in death by her parents, James Lewis and Ova Bartlett Rhoades; a brother, David Rhoades; two sisters, Barbara and Cheryl Rhoades; and several aunts and uncles.
She is survived by her husband, Irvin Edge of Lexington; two daughters, Melanie (James) Manasco of Hartford and Courtney Edge of Lexington; a son, Nathan (Gretchen) Edge of Philpot; seven grandchildren, Cody, Elizabeth, Orry, Kayden, Avery, Jay and Tatum; sisters, Judy Richards of Hartford and Mischelle West of Elizabethtown; uncles, Lawrence Rhoades and Roy Bartlett; and an aunt, Ernestine Evans.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Fordsville Baptist Church, with burial following in Barnetts Creek Cemetery. Visitation is from 11 a.m. until service time Saturday at the church. Care has been entrusted to Geary Funeral Home, Fordsville. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity for visitation and the memorial service will be limited and masks are required in accordance with state guidelines. Condolences may be made at www.gearycares.com.
Commented