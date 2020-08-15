ROCKPORT, Ind. — Peggy J. Lohman, 72, of Rockport, Indiana, died Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at Scenic Hills in Ferdinand, Indiana.
Peggy attended Lockyear Business College and was the manager at Hardee’s in Owensboro for many years.
Survivors include her children, Tammy Hearth, Kimberly Webb and Jason Shirel; and mother, Dorothy Pauline Evans.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport, Indiana, with Pastor Carl Jones officiating. Burial is in Hackleman Cemetery near Chrisney, Indiana.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at the funeral home.
Friends unable to attend may send a condolence to the family at www.
boultinghousefuneral
Commented