Peggy J. Ratliff, 65, of Owensboro, passed away April 25, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born April 9, 1956, in Daviess County, to the late Leslie Little and Swan R. “Sue” Little Tyler. Peggy was the owner and operator of Owensboro Childcare for 46 years. She and her husband, J.R., were in the NASCAR souvenir business for 33 years. Peggy loved her grandkids and never missed a ballgame. She loved everyone and never met a stranger and will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her husband of 26 years, J.R. Ratliff; children, Josh Tyler (Krissy), Billy Tyler (Brittany), Becky Ratliff (Blaze Melton), James Ratliff (Karissa), and Dale Cox (Diane); grandchildren, Brodie Tucker, Blakley Tyler, Remmington Tyler, Austin Ratliff, Miles Ratliff, Carson Dill, and Briley Glover; and siblings, Peggy Ann Campbell, Betty Sue Raymer, Dale Edington, Larry Edington, and Carol Rice.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Green Brier Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation is from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday and after 10 a.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. The number of those attending the service or visitation shall be within the current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear personal protective masks.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 in Peggy Ratliff’s name.
