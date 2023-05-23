Peggy J. (Smith) Parks, 91, of Masonville, left this Earth Sunday, May 21, 2023, under the care of Hospice of W. Kentucky. The Daviess County native was born June 9, 1931, to the late Archie and Clarice Wigginton Smith. Peggy started as an intern at Murphy-Miller chair company until she graduated from Owensboro Tech High School when she was immediately hired full-time. Peggy stayed with the company through several ownership changes and retired after more than 40 years from the Hon Company. She married the love of her life and both were charter members of Masonville Baptist Church in 1958. They volunteered in many different positions along with many friends and fellowship.
In addition to her parents, Peggy also was preceded in death by her husband, William E. “Bill” Parks, in 2019; siblings, Nancy Smith and Thomas Smith; sister-in-law, Judy Smith; and nephew, Ted Smith.
Those left to cherish her memory include her three children, Jacki Smith (Daniel), Jeff Parks, and Mark Parks (Dawn), all of Owensboro; two grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and a nephew in Louisville.
The funeral for Peggy Parks will be 10 a.m. Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will be in Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation is 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Masonville Baptist Church, 6601 Highway 231, Utica, KY 42376 or the Heartford House c/o Hospice of W. Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Condolences and memories for Peggy’s family may be left at www.glenncares.com.
