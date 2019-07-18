RUMSEY -- Peggy Jean Hendrix, 79, of Rumsey, went home to be with the Lord on July 15, 2019. She passed peacefully in her home surrounded by her loved ones. Peggy was born Oct. 16, 1939, to Sonny and Muriel Arnold. She lived in the Rumsey area most of her life. Peggy was a special lady who lived life to the fullest. She was beautiful inside and out. She loved to travel, meet people, read and especially enjoyed the many conversations with family and friends around the kitchen table. Peggy had a passion for cooking and a love of animals. She enjoyed new restaurants, recipes and preparing meals for her family. Peggy worked at the Cigar Factory, York and Whirlpool. Her favorite job was being a cook on the Ingram towboats for 15 years and she considered the crew to be her family as well. Peggy was quite the storyteller with a quick wit and perfect timing that kept you laughing. She will be greatly missed.
Peggy was preceded in death by her parents, Sonny and Muriel Arnold; her brothers, Donald Wayne Arnold, Carl Ray Arnold (Barbara), Hugh Glenn Arnold; and her sister, Rita Ann Arnold Shaw.
Peggy is survived by her brothers, Eddie Arnold (Karen) and Curt Arnold (Pam); her sister, Laura Elwood (Bryan); her children, Ricky Thomas (Laura), Cindy Thomas and Tony Thomas; her grandchildren, Dylan and Dakota Thomas; and many nieces and nephews, all who loved her dearly.
A celebration of life is 1 p.m. Saturday in the form of a potluck at Beech Grove Christian Church. Please come join us as we remember our Peggy Jean.
Commented