Peggy Joyce Daugherty, 86, of Knottsville, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at the University of Louisville Health Hospital. She was born Nov. 21, 1936, in Ralph, Ohio County, to the late Fount S. and Lola Fieldon. Peggy retired from a career in accounting and bookkeeping having worked for several banks and companies, but could still be found playing with numbers as she and her husband Milton would often enjoy sudoku puzzles at the kitchen table. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, working puzzles, and reading when she could. Peggy was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed Gospel quartet music. She was also an avid University of Kentucky basketball fan.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Gordon Fieldon, and a sister, Reba Cole, as well as many brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
Survivors include her husband of 58 years, Milton Daugherty; son, Scott (Debbie) Daugherty; stepson, Mel (Cathy) Daugherty, whom she loved as her own; step-grandchildren, Kyle (Shelly) Daugherty and Jadale Daugherty; step-great-grandkids, Declan and Scarlett; brother-in-law, Vernon “Bub” Cole; many nieces and nephews, Sandra (David) Altom, Debbie Smith, Sheila Fields, Gordon Daugherty, Susie Daugherty, Cindy Harris, Vivian (Dennis) Uthe, Wayne (Rose) Neal, Sonny Hall, Bobbie (Cliff) Ward, Debra (Larry) Andrews, and Kathy (Ron) Garber; and many great-nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be noon Monday, April 24, 2023, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory with burial following in Calhoun Cemetery. Visitation is from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Research Hospital for Children, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942.
