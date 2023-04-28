OLATON — Peggy Lou Jones, 65, passed away Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at her home in Olaton. She was born in Clarkson Aug. 31, 1957, the daughter of the late Leonard and Christine Payton. Peggy was a member of Olaton Missionary Baptist Church and was a registered nurse, and she loved reading, traveling, the beach, and taking care of the grandbabies.
Survivors include her husband of 48 years, Carroll Jones; daughters, Amy Teague (Jeremy) and Kristie May; three grandchildren, Madison Teague and Gracie and Tallon May; and sister, Mary Edwards (Ed).
The funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday, May 1, 2023, Olaton Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Olaton Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the church.
Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be left at bevilbrosfuneralhomes.com.
