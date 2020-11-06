Peggy Nan Adkisson, 83, of St. Joseph, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at her home while holding the hand of her husband. Peggy fought a courageous 12-year battle with pulmonary arterial hypertension. She was under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky at the time of her death. Peggy married the love of her life, Larry Eugene Adkisson, on Oct. 30, 1952. She was born in Daviess County on July 19, 1937, to the late Edwin Stacy and Edna Smock Glenn. Peggy was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. In her early married life, she worked at General Electric Tube Plant for 10 years. She later worked at the Lancaster Tobacco warehouse during the tobacco selling season.
Peggy was a warm, caring, quiet soul, whose greatest joy was spending time with her family. She was at her best in her role as a farmer’s wife. Peggy was a wonderful cook, serving delicious meals to family and the hired hands during the planting and harvest seasons. If they couldn’t take a break to come to the house to eat, Peggy would load up the truck and take the meal to the field. There was always that afternoon snack of a Coke, sandwich and a Twinkie or Ho-Ho! She loved Christmas and created such special memories for her family through a beautifully decorated home and those over the top meals. Peggy was a faithful UK basketball fan, rarely ever missing a game. She loved listening to the Gaither’s and Alan Jackson singing Southern gospel songs!
Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her son, Larry “Butch” Adkisson; and a daughter, Glenda Jo Adkisson.
Peggy is survived by her husband of nearly 69 years, Larry Adkisson; a daughter, Debbie (Barry) Cunningham; grandchildren John (Marissa) Adkisson, Carrie (Jason) Koontz and Stacye (Nick) Cunningham; great-grandchildren Taylor Adkisson, Carrie “Madi” (Cory) Wollin, Delaney Lindsey, and Sophia and Shelby Koontz; great-great-grandchildren Cylis, Charlotte, Coraline and Cecilia Wollin (due to arrive in April 2021).
The service for Peggy Adkisson, with limited attendance due to health directives, will be Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will be in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
The number of those attending the visitation and funeral service shall be with current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks. For visitation and service, please enter the doors near the flagpole on the Breckenridge Street side of the building.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Capital Campaign.
Memories and condolences for the family of Peggy Adkisson may be left at www.glenncares.com.
Commented