CALHOUN — Peggy O’Neal, 74, of Calhoun, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at the Heartford House in Owensboro.
Peggy Jean Floyd was born Nov. 4, 1948 in McLean County, Kentucky to the late David and Katherine Abney Floyd.
Peggy retired as a registered nurse with Green River District Health Department.
Survivors include a son, David Kittinger of Pennsville, New Jersey; two daughters, Brenda Scott (Jeff) of Owensboro and Kelly Clouse (Jeremy) of Calhoun; three grandchildren, Jessica Midkiff (Wesley), Tori O’Neal (Gerald Frames), and Justin Clouse (Katie Hackbarth); a bonus granddaughter, Sloane Lee (Brandon); and 14 great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at Calhoun Cemetery in McLean County.
There will be no public visitation. Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel is handling the arrangements for Peggy’s family.
The Peggy O’Neal family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Peggy O’Neal, Memorial Fund; C/O Muster Funeral Homes; P.O. Box 160; Calhoun, Kentucky 42327.
Share your memories and photos of Peggy at musterfuneralhomes.com.
Commented