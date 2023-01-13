CALHOUN — Peggy O’Neal, 74, of Calhoun, went home to be with the Lord Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at the Heartford House in Owensboro. Peggy Jean Floyd was born Nov. 4, 1948, in McLean County to the late David and Katherine Abney Floyd. Peggy retired as a registered nurse with the Green River District Health Department.
Survivors include a son, David Kittinger of Pennsville, New Jersey; two daughters, Brenda Scott (Jeff) of Owensboro and Kelly Clouse (Jeremy) of Calhoun; three grandchildren, Jessica Midkiff (Wesley), Tori O’Neal (Gerald Frames), and Justin Clouse (Katie Hackbarth); a bonus granddaughter, Sloane Lee (Brandon); and 14 great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at Calhoun Cemetery in McLean County. There will be no public visitation.
Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel is handling the arrangements for Peggy’s family.
The Peggy O’Neal family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to the Peggy O’Neal, Memorial Fund, C/O Muster Funeral Homes, P.O. Box 160, Calhoun, KY 42327.
