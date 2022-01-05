BEAVER DAM — Peggy R. Davis, 74, of Beaver Dam, passed away Monday, Jan. 3, 2022 at Ohio County Healthcare. She was born on Oct. 16, 1947 in Harlan County to the late Herb and May Hamlin Lawrence.
Peggy was a homemaker and a member of Ridgecrest Baptist Church in Beaver Dam and enjoyed cooking family dinners and fishing.
Survivors include her husband, Fred Davis; two daughters, Stephanie Barrett and Sheri Risinger; two sisters, Wanda Steele and Sue Howard; two grandchildren, Tyler and Hunter Risinger.
There will be no services.
Online Condolences can be left at www.bevilbros
Commented