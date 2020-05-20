GILBERTSVILLE — Peggy Shawn Rust Ball, 72, of Gilbertsville, died Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at her home. Mrs. Ball was born July 29, 1947, in Madisonville. She was a homemaker and member of Cypress Primative Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Tommy Ball; and son Terry Ball.
She is survived by her children, Sherry (Kevin) Kemper of Gilbertsville and Jeffery (Terena) Ball of Sacramento; grandchildren Ceirra Kemper, Savannah Logan, Destinee Ball, Logan Ball, and Connor Ball; and great-grandchildren Brennan Logan, Bentley Logan, and Aubree Logan.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday at Tucker Memorial Chapel in Sacramento, with The Rev. Steve Whitaker officiating. Burial in Poplar Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday after 10 a.m. at the funeral home. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity will be limited in accordance with state guidelines. Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneral
