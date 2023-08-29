Peggy Ward, 65, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in her home. She was born July 15, 1958, in Daviess County. Peggy was a country woman who loved to fish and could cook up the best meals. She was an animal lover who had a soft spot for strays. Peggy’s fur babies, Peewee and Elsa, will miss her dearly.
Peggy was preceded in death by her parents, Coy Sr. and Rosalee Roach; brother, Coy Roach, Jr.; and sister, Dolores Westerfield.
Left to cherish her memory is her partner of 25 years, Dana York; son, Michael Ward; brothers, Donny Roach, Wilbur Roach, Johnny Roach, and Carl Roach; and sisters, Kathy Durham and Tracy Sutherland.
Care has been entrusted to Cardinal Cremation Society.
