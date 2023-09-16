Penelope Imani-Reign Lindsey, the infant daughter of Rameen Amir Lindsey and Brittany Griffith, gained her sweet angel wings Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, after just 21 short days here on this Earth. Although her time was limited, Penelope was loved by so many and gave blessings to those who surrounded her.
Penelope was preceded in death by her sister, Laylah Lindsey.
Along with her parents, those left to cherish her memory include her siblings, Kaiden Watkins, Emersyn Lindsey, Adrian Lindsey, Athena Lindsey, Kayani Lindsey, and Raielle Lindsey, and her grandparents, Tammy Griffith, Brian Griffith, Casie Lindsey, and Alfred Thompson.
Funeral arrangements will be privately held by the family at a later date.
