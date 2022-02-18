Penelope Kaye “Penny” Horn Vinson, 58, of Owensboro, went to be with her Lord, Thursday, February 17, 2022, at the home of her brother. She was born September 7, 1963, in Daviess County to the late Charles Gilbert Horn and Mary Martha Hurm Horn Rysdyk. Penny worked at Nighthawk Security as a supervisor. She was a 1983 graduate of Daviess Co. High School and had received her Bachelor of Arts degree from Daymar College. Penny was a very hard worker that never gave up. She dearly loved her niece and nephew, Ashley and Kaleb.
Penny was preceded in death by her husband, James Vinson on January 2, 2020, and a brother, Kenneth Hubert Horn.
Surviving is a brother, Charles “David” Horn and wife Ruth of Owensboro; a sister-in-law, Maureen Horn of Owensboro; a niece and nephew, Ashley (Chris) Traxler and Kaleb Horn of Owensboro; two great-nephews, Andy and Ryan; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Service will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 19, at Harvest Baptist Temple with Pastor Greg Dowdy officiating. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. on Saturday at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P. O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.
Memories and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
