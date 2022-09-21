BREMEN — Penny Ann Anderson, 67, of Bremen died Monday, September 19, 2022, surrounded by her family at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She retired from Carhartt.
Survivors: husband, Robert Anderson Jr.; daughters, Kelley Anderson and Emily (Jonathan) Flener; sister, Tammy Ewing; and brothers, Brian and Tony Arnold.
Service: 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Fairmount Cemetery, Central City. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
