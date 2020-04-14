HARDINSBURG — Penny Carol Moore, 56, of Kingswood, died Saturday, April 11, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was a homemaker.
Survivors include her husband, Steve Moore; sons Stephen Joseph Moore, Bobby Lyle Moore and Eugene Tyler Moore; daughter Beth Ann Farris; parents Bobby and Vonnie Bennett; and sister Charla Carman
Private graveside services will be held at Kingswood Cemetery in Kingswood under the direction of Trent-Dowell Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy: Penny Moore Memorial Fund in care of the funeral home.
