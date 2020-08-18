Penny Clark, 75, of Owensboro, passed away Aug. 15, 2020, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born Sept. 3, 1944 in Marion, Indiana, to the late Henry and Lilly Evans. Penny was of the Baptist faith and loved reading her Bible. She will be remembered for being a loving mother and grandmother.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Ernie Nesmith, and her second husband, Eddie McCormick.
Penny is survived by her children, Michelle Baize and Daniel Nesmith; her grandchildren, Lilly, Richard, Starla, Hunter, and Jamin; her great-grandchildren, Jalen, Willow, and Raiden; and her siblings, Janice Peters, Joyce (Roger) Poer and Terry (Susan Fuldauer) Evans.
Services are private. Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Memorial contributions may take the form of donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
