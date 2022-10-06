Penny Louise Dill, 62, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, October 3, 2022, at her home. She was born November 25, 1959, in Daviess County to the late Harris and Jean Kesheimer Dill. Penny was a 1978 graduate of Owensboro High School. She was a fabulous cook and loved her cats.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Eugene Dill.
She is survived by her siblings, Kathy Shah (Jiten), Vicki Rodino, Barry Dill (Katrina), David Dill, Lisa Bruner, and Laurie Dill, and several nieces and nephews.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to ASPCA, P.O. Box 96929, Washington, DC 20090-6929.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
