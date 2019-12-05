GREENVILLE -- Perry "Pee Wee" Wayne Evitts, 75, of Greenville, died Dec. 3, 2019, at Baptist Health Madisonville. He was a machinist at National Can and a member of Sharon General Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Linda Sallee Evitts; children Michelle Culbertson, Tony Evitts and Tracie Short; brother Larry Evitts; and sisters Judy Pendley and Charlotte Cornette.
Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Luzerne Cemetery, Luzerne. Visitation: After 10 a.m. Saturday.
