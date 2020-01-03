Perry G. Mattingly, 58, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at his home. He was born in Owensboro to the late Vincent E. and Mary F. Millay Mattingly.
Perry was a 1980 graduate of Owensboro Catholic High and employed by Don Moore Collision Center. He was mechanically inclined, had worked as a machinist at G.E. and could fix just about anything. Perry enjoyed collecting things, especially antiques and albums. Visitors would often have to wait for him to turn down his rock-n-roll music before beginning a conversation! One of his greatest joys was spending time with his grandchildren, including playing guitar with Chloe. He was a "big-hearted" man who will be greatly missed and lovingly remembered.
In addition to his parents, Perry was preceded in death by sisters, Deanna Mills and Shirley Sharp; and a brother, Gene Mattingly.
He is survived by a daughter, Tara Conder; grandchildren Chloe Kirby, Cruiz Conder and Cadence Conder; sisters Janice Clark (Marvin) and Lois Gary (Lynn), all of Owensboro; a brother, Mike Mattingly (Sondra), of El Dorado Hills, California; a brother-in-law, Joe Mills, of Owensboro; many nieces and nephews; and good friend and former spouse, Shelia Calloway, of Owensboro.
A time of sharing and celebration will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, where visitation will be held from noon until 2:30 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 6100 Dutchman's Lane, Louisville, KY 40205.
Memories and condolences for the family of Perry G. Mattingly may be shared at www.glenncares.com.
Commented