PELLVILLE — Perry J. “P.J.” Stephens, 85, of Pellville, passed away Saturday, July 15, 2023, at his home with his loving wife by his side. He was welcomed to his Heavenly home by the loving arms of Jesus. He was born Dec. 4, 1937, in Pellville to the late Lafe and Jessie B. Stephens. Mr. Stephens proudly served his country in the United States Navy for four years and could often be heard recounting stories from his time in the service. His family loved hearing about his time spent abroad, especially his stories from Cuba. It was here that he learned a few phrases in Spanish, one of which became a beloved catchphrase that he would say to his grandkids when they would leave after a visit, “Vaya con Dios (may God go with you)”.
P.J. was employed by Kentucky Medium Mill in Hawesville for 36 years. He served as a deacon at Pellville Baptist Church for 39 years and was Chairman of the Deacons for several years. He taught Sunday school for many years and even attended church youth camp with some of his grandchildren as a male counselor. He served on the South Hancock Volunteer Fire Department for 36 years. He served as Pellville Cemetery Caretaker for 35 years.
He was known for being a faithful, dedicated, and God-loving man that loved traveling with his wife and feeding and watching the birds from his back porch. Perry and Phyllis had visited all 50 states in their traveling adventures, but his favorite trip was the one they took with their children and grandchildren to Hawaii for their 50th anniversary. He lived his life serving others and being a walking example of God’s love. In his 30s, Perry nearly lost his life in a horrific work accident. While many doctors and nurses did not think he would live and would certainly never walk again, Perry put his faith in God and promised them all he would. He always knew who to attribute his miracle and praised God daily for giving him 50 more years with his family.
Perry loved his Savior, his church, and his family. Anyone who knew him knew that to be true. You saw it in where he devoted his time. You heard it as he sang hymns, quoted scripture, and spoke lovingly, and quick-wittedly. You felt it in your soul when he cared for and cherished you. His love for his wife could not be matched. All of his children and grandchildren marveled at his devotion to her. In the almost 67 years they spent together, he was always heard saying, with admiration in his eyes, “You’re so pretty…don’t you think she is beautiful?”
Perry was preceded in death by his siblings and their spouses, Kenneth (Dude and Mae) Stephens, Ray (Uldene) Stephens, Kirtley (Elizabeth) Stephens, and Bettie (Charles) Lyons, and brothers-in-law, Archie Emily, and Paul (Betty) Voyles.
Perry is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Phyllis Jane Voyles Stephens; his children, Krisann (Jimmy) Davis, Lisha (Jeff) Williamson, and Karen (Stacy) Smith; his grandkids, Ethan Karnes, Olivia Davis, Tabitha (Brandon) Lucas, P.J. Williamson, Betty Jane (Matt) Mitchell, Craig Smith, and Kristen (Travis) Ford; his great-grandkids, Asher, Selma, and Nadia Lucas, Carter and Haiden Ford, and Milo Mitchell; his sister-in-law, Betty Emily; and several nieces and nephews.
Perry’s family invites you to honor his memory during a service at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 20, 2023, at Pellville Baptist Church. His burial will follow at Pellville Cemetery. His family will be greeting friends and family from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Gibson & Son Funeral Home in Hawesville and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Pellville Cemetery Fund, 2340 State Route 144W, Hawesville, KY 42348.
Share your memories and condolences with his family at https://www.gibsonandsonfh.com/.
