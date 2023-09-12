ROCKPORT, INDIANA — Perry Joseph Stallings, 68, of Rockport, Indiana, died Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at Linda E. White Hospice House in Evansville, Indiana. He was a member of St. Bernard Catholic Church and was an electronics technician and cattle farmer.
Survivors: children, Amy Stallings (Nelson) Peterson and Sara Stallings.
Service: 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 547 Elm St., Rockport, Indiana. Burial: Hackleman Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the church.
Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport, Indiana has been entrusted with care.
Friends may send a condolence to the family at www.BoultinghouseFuneralHome.com.
Commented