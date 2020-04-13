Perry L. Washington, 67, born May 7, 1952 , of Owensboro, died Saturday, April 11, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
He is a retiree from Aleris and loved fishing, U.K. football and basketball
He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Camilla Washington; four brothers, James Washington, Gerald Washington and Marvin Washington, and Russell Washington.
Survivors include: a loving wife of 41 years, Linda Washington, Owensboro; three daughters, Veronica Taylor, Manassas, Virginia, Micah Blevins, Owensboro, and Carrie Washington, Louisville; one son, Perry Blevins, Owensboro; 10 grandchildren; one brother, Parvin Washington, Memphis, Tennessee; three sisters, Gerelene Jackson, Joyce ( Phillip) Moorman and Alverna Dulin all of Owensboro; three sisters-in-law, Malinda Hanley, Patricia (Richard) Long and Brenda Cowherd, all of Owensboro; and a host of nieces, nephews.
Services will be private viewing and burial only.
Bibbs Funeral Home in Greenville is in charge of arrangements.
