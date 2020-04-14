Perry L. Washington, 67, born May 7, 1952, of Owensboro, died Saturday, April 11, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
He is a retiree from Aleris and loved fishing, UK football and basketball.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Camilla Washington; and four brothers, James Washington, Gerald Washington, Marvin Washington and Russell Washington.
Survivors include a loving wife of 41 years, Linda Washington of Owensboro; three daughters, Veronica Taylor of Manassas, Virginia, Micah Blevins of Owensboro and Carrie Washington of Louisville; one son, Perry Blevins of Owensboro; 10 grandchildren; one brother, Parvin Washington of Memphis, Tennessee; three sisters, Gerelene Jackson, Joyce (Phillip) Moorman and Alverna Dulin, all of Owensboro; three sisters-in-law, Malinda Hanley, Patricia (Richard) Long and Brenda Cowherd, all of Owensboro; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Services will be private viewing and burial only.
Bibbs Funeral Home in Greenville is in charge of arrangements.
