GREENVILLE — Perry Lee Abney, 53, of Greenville, died Sunday, November 28, 2021, at 12:36 p.m. at The Medical Center in Bowling Green. He was a welder for H & H Sheet Metal.
He is survived by his fiancee’, Cynthia Dukes; daughters, Brooke Roberts, Alaina Burton, and Haley Fain; sons, Jered Burton, Perryn Abney, and Ricky Edwards; and sisters Pam Johnson, Diane Thompson, and Ginger Miller.
Graveside funeral service: 10 a.m. Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at Fairmount Cemetery in Central City. Burial to follow. Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
