Perry Leonard Murphy Jr., loving husband and father of two, passed away peacefully in Amelia Island, Florida Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at age 90. Born Sept. 2, 1932, Perry grew up in Evansville, Indiana and Owensboro. After high school, he joined the Army and served in Germany during the Korean Conflict. Upon his return, he attended Brescia College and married Wanda Westerfield Murphy, his wife of 43 years. They raised two sons, Jeff and Tim.
Perry spent his working years at L and H Drilling Company and Texas Gas Transmission Corporation. He showed both of his sons the value of hard work by spending many evenings earning a little extra for his family by drafting at the kitchen table. Perry loved serving his church, Hall Street Baptist, where he was a Deacon, Sunday school director, and choir member, along with preparing many seasonal decorations for the Christmas Cantata and Valentine banquets. He especially enjoyed lending his bass voice to narrations and the Barber Shop quartet. He was a member of the Owensboro Masonic Lodge, attaining the level of 3rd degree Master Mason.
He was preceded in death by his father, Perry Murphy Sr.; his mother, Thelma Girvin Murphy; and his wife, Wanda Lee Murphy.
He is survived by his sons, Jeff Murphy (Melonie Stewart) of Amelia Island, Florida and Tim Murphy (Shai Moffett) of Lexington, and their families.
Perry, known as “Daddy Baba” and “Popaw” to his grandchildren, loved visiting his family in retirement and spending time with his five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Growing up, both sons spent many an enjoyable summer evening hacking at golf balls with Dad, while only Jeff went on to have a respectable game. Perry was a faithful servant to his country, his family, and his church. Always quick with a smile, and kind throughout his life, he will be greatly missed.
The funeral service will be 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will be in Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation is from 1 p.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
