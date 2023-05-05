Perry Wayne Noffsinger, 74, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, May 1, 2023, at the Heartford House while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born Aug. 6, 1948, in Greenville. Perry was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Central City. He was a retired locomotive engineer for the ICG and Gateway Western Railroads and a 1967 graduate of Central City High School. He enjoyed watching his son, Neal, drag race, old cars, especially Corvettes, NASCAR, and collecting NASCAR memorabilia. Perry was also a huge fan of UK basketball.
He was preceded in death by his son, Neal Noffsinger, and his parents, Adrian and Mayme Nell Noffsinger.
Perry is survived by his companion of many years, Beth Beatty; his grandchildren, Kasey and Jaxon; his brother, David (Penny) Noffsinger; his sisters, Vicki Rowe, Debbye (Tony) Groves, and Sandra Ashley; several nieces and nephews; and his stepson, Aaron Christodolou.
There will be a celebration of life service for Perry at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 21, 2023, at Calvary Baptist Church in Central City. The family would love for you to join them as they remember and celebrate Perry’s life. As he requested, he was cremated and his remains will be place in a niche in Christ Chapel at Owensboro Memorial Gardens.
Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be a donation to an animal shelter of your choice.
Memories and condolences for the family of Perry Noffsinger may be left at www.glenncares.com.
