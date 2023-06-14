Perry Wayne Shelton, 63, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born April 21, 1960, in Owensboro to Phyllis Winchester Shelton and the late Robert Shelton.
Along with his father, Perry was preceded in death by his brother, Terry D. Shelton.
Along with his parents, Perry is survived by his son, Perry Wayne Shelton, Jr.; three grandchildren; and siblings, Mary E. Osborne, Tim E. Shelton, and Robert C. Shelton.
Funeral arrangements will be private.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Perry Wayne Shelton. Leave your messages of condolence for the family of Mr. Shelton and sign his virtual guestbook at www.haleymcginnis.com.
Commented