Pete Williams, 67, was the oldest son of single mother, Marjorie Demps, and father, Willie R. Williams, II.
He was born in Homestead, Florida Feb. 5, 1956. He passed away silently and in comfort at Heart to Heart Hospice Wednesday, June 28, 2023. In 1969, Marjorie moved to Owensboro, with her children Pete, Len, and Ava. Pete attended Pine Villa Elementary School in Goulds, Florida, and then Estes Junior High School upon relocating to Owensboro. Pete was an incredible athlete and showed promise as a quarterback. Pete then attended Owensboro High School, where he blossomed into the starting quarterback position on the football team.
He was the first black quarterback to lead the Red Devils. He received several offers to play at the collegiate level. Instead, he chose to marry his late wife, Gwendolyn “Gwennie” L. Greenfield, and raise his son, Peter. Later, they were blessed with their second son, Justin.
Pete’s work life began at W.R. Grace from 1974 to 1998. He worked there for several years before moving to Aleris Commonwealth until retiring in Dec. 2012. He was definitely a hard worker and, over time, developed many interests. He had a mechanical mind and was also a history buff, but he was most known for his wicked sense of humor, being funny, and having a brilliant mind. His favorite pastimes included barbequing, sports, and keeping his home and yard immaculate. Pete was baptized at Center Street Baptist Church in Owensboro. Later, he joined New Hope Baptist Church with the love of his life, Sherri. And finally, they joined Greater Hope Christian Church.
Meeting him in glory are his mother, Marjorie Demps; grandparents, J.D. and Mamie Demps; aunt and uncles, Mary Elizabeth Demps, J.L. Demps, and Tommie Lee Demps; and nephew, Kemuel Demps.
He leaves to cherish his memory a loving wife, Sherri E. Newman-Williams; father, Willie R. Williams, II; aunt, Mary Ellen Mays; uncle, Bennie Demps, Sr.; and siblings, Ava Renae Demps, Leonardo “Len” Harris, Tyrone C. Williams (Allie), Carlene Green, Brenda Davis (Clarence), and Lashelle Williams.
His legacy will continue through his sons, Peter Williams and Justin Williams; nieces and nephews, Kimberly Janine McNary (Brandon), Aisha Remi, Lia Campbell (Orlando), Khandrel Perry, Kaleb McNary, and Kimiyah McNary; grandchildren, Alai’ja Williams, Justin Williams, Jr., Jakaila Williams, Ivy Williams, and Kamani and Kai Campbell; and many cousins, loved ones, and friends.
The funeral service will be noon Friday, July 7, 2023, at Greater Hope Christian Church in Evansville, Indiana. Visitation is 11 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the church.
Mason & Sons Funeral Home in Madisonville is handling the arrangements for the family.
