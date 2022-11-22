ROCKPORT, INDIANA — Peter “Pete” James Murphy III, 58, of Rockport, Indiana died Saturday, November 19, 2022, at his home. He was a fork truck driver at Corwood for many years before falling ill.
Survivors: wife, Wanda (Staats) Murphy; son, Jeremy Staats; daughter, Jenny Wade; and brothers, Daniel (Cindy) Murphy, Micheal Murphy, and Patrick Murphy.
Service: Noon Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at Boultinghouse Funeral Home, Rockport, Indiana. Burial: Liberty Cemetery Cynthiana, Indiana. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.BoultinghouseFuneralHome.com.
