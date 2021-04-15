HAWESVILLE — Peter James Pontolillo, 72, of Hawesville, passed away Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at his home. He was born June 11, 1948, in Meriden, Connecticut, to the late James and Gertrude Lemke Pontolillo. Pete was a member of Bethel Fellowship Ministry International, where he assisted with their radio station and enjoyed his computer. He was a Vietnam veteran, serving his country proudly.
Pete is survived by his spouse, Glenda Havener; children Kathy (Mike) Johnson, Willie (Amanda) Basham and Paula (Andy) Conkright; grandchildren Mary, Nacole, Todd, Katie, Lonnie, Samantha, Jacob and Keeleigh; and great-grandchildren Emersyn, Graysen and Gracelynn.
Private graveside services will be held at Bethel Fellowship Ministry International in Leitchfield.
