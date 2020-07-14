HARTFORD — Peter Jensen “Taco” Sutton, 66, of Hartford, died Thursday, April 2, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Taco was an ordained minister.
Survivors include his wife of 36 years, Barbara Sutton; daughter Shelly Trent; and brother Joe Prater.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 18, at the Barbarossa Motorcycle Club Shop (Adaburg Lookout Tower Lane, Hartford, KY 42347).
Online condolences may be left for the family of Peter Jensen “Taco” Sutton by visiting his memorial Tribute at www.danks
