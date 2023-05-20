Peter William Demko, D.M.D., passed away Tuesday, May 16, 2023, and will be remembered as a devoted husband, a loving father, and a compassionate dentist who dedicated his life to serving others. His kind heart, gentle spirit, and commitment to excellence will continue to inspire those who were fortunate enough to know him. He was 77 years old.
Born Sept. 2, 1945, in Butler, Pennsylvania, Pete, affectionately known to family and childhood friends as Buttons, was the son of the late Peter Demko and Lillian Blanche Mercer Demko. From an early age, Pete displayed a remarkable passion for football, which ultimately led him on a remarkable journey. As a student at Madisonville High School, he became an integral part of the Maroon’s football team, showcasing his talent and determination on the field. Pete’s exceptional skills and commitment to the sport caught the attention of coaches, and he earned a scholarship to play football at Brigham Young University (BYU) under the guidance of Coach Tommy Hudspeth. However, an unfortunate injury abruptly ended his football career, forcing him to shift his focus to a new path.
Returning to Kentucky, Pete enrolled at Western Kentucky University (WKU), where he furthered his education. With a determination to make a positive impact in people’s lives, he pursued a career in dentistry. Pete’s dedication led him to graduate from the University of Louisville School of Dentistry. While attending U of L, as destiny would have it, Pete’s roommate happened to be the brother of Ann Stultz, the woman who would become the love of his life. In a delightful turn of events, Ann’s brother, recognizing a potential connection, asked her to set him up with her roommate. Inspired by her brother’s request, Ann seized the opportunity and made a playful proposition of her own. She asked her brother to return the favor by introducing her to Pete, igniting a spark that would forever change their lives and they were married for 54 years.
Together in 1970, Pete and Ann established a family dental practice that served the Owensboro community for nearly five decades. They nurtured a practice that not only provided outstanding treatment, but his patients also experienced his genuine care and warmth, which touched the lives of many.
Beyond his professional pursuits, Pete had a multitude of passions that brought him immense joy. He possessed a remarkable talent for working with his hands, indulging in woodworking and crafting beautiful pieces from metal. His love for craftsmanship extended to the restoration of a 1905 Victorian house, a labor of love that he embarked upon with his wife, Ann. Over the years, they poured their hearts and souls into restoring the house to its former glory and just about a month ago, Pete completed his final project on the house, a testament to his unwavering dedication.
Pete was also an avid Louisville Cardinal fan, no matter the sport. He was also active and supported all of his children’s interests.
Pete is survived by his wife, Ann Douglas Stultz Demko, who shared in his joys and accomplishments throughout their remarkable journey together. His endearing presence will forever be cherished by his children, Peter William Demko, II (Beth Ann Stacy), David Bradley Demko, and Katherine Ann Demko Day (Aaron), who carry his legacy forward.
Additionally, Pete leaves behind cherished grandchildren, Peter (Liam) William Demko, III, Alistair Grey Demko, Violet Claire Demko, and Jackson William Day. His memory will also be forever etched in the hearts of his siblings, Patrick Gene Demko (Tamara) and Stephen Jerome Demko (Amy).
He will be fondly remembered by family, friends, colleagues, and the countless patients he cared for throughout his remarkable career.
A memorial service to honor Peter William Demko, D.M.D. and celebrate his life, achievements, and the profound impact he made on the lives of those around him will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 21, 2023, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of charitable donations made payable to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Though he may no longer be with us, his legacy will live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved him.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Dr. Demko. Leave your messages of condolence for the family of Peter William Demko, D.M.D., and sign his virtual guestbook at www.haleymcginnis.com.
Commented